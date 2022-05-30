Pick of the Plots: Monday 30th May

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, May 30.

Stacey returns home from hospital with Lily, who was kept in overnight. Registering Jean’s concern, Stacey hopes that a corner has been turned but Kat is less convinced.

Later, Kheerat bumps into Stacey and picks up that something is wrong. He’s horrified when after revealing what Jean did, Stacey collapses.

Meanwhile, Linda is tempted to buy a bottle of wine but a few words from Rainie prompt a rethink and she turns her attentions to planning Albert Square’s Jubilee celebrations instead, much to Janine’s frustration. Mick is thrilled to see her take charge.

Mick notices Karen leaving the meeting and goes to console her, realising that it’s because Chantelle won’t be here. They agree to honour those they have lost.

Feeling positive, Linda wants to use her new cash to expand The Queen Vic’s business but she is deflated when Mick implies that he can’t trust her. Later, as Linda contemplates having a drink, she overhears Kim and Denise talking about needing an investor for the salon…

Elsewhere, Rainie is shocked to learn just how much Stuart is struggling.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Imran struggles with his guilt when Kelly accuses him of bribing Ben to lie in court.

Meanwhile, Kevin helps Abi with her plan to flee the country with baby Alfie.

Later, Imran worries about what Abi is capable of.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Chas is suspicious when she finds a half-naked Nate chatting to Moira.

Meanwhile, daunted Faith arrives at her chemotherapy appointment, dreading the treatment. Faith paints a picture of familial harmony to another patient at the hospital as she lies about Chas and Cain’s whereabouts, unaware that a hovering Wendy has heard everything.

Although Faith is embarrassed to have been caught out, Wendy reassures her that she finds herself doing the same with Lee.

Elsewhere, Charity is grateful when Mackenzie defends Noah to Eric.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

A police station open day gives Sienna the opportunity to steal incriminating evidence.

With the reluctant help from Ethan and Ste, will they manage to pull off the heist without getting caught?

Meanwhile, the open day also gives Sid a good opportunity to consider his future career, but he is left feeling disheartened when a fire alarm interrupts his plans.

Elsewhere, Shaq makes a risky financial decision when he pawns a family heirloom for James’s investment scheme, and also buys a truck load of football memorabilia.

Later, Nadira receives some good news, but the celebrations are short lived when she puts the brakes on the wedding planning.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm