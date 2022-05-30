Summer of comedy for Great! Movies channel

GREAT! movies to air a Comedy Season this summer…

Binge on some laugh-out-loud, comedy movies this summer! GREAT! movies has a side-splitting season of star-studded comedy films showing from Monday 6th – Sunday 19th June at 9pm.

The free-to-air, movies TV channel will be screening a brilliant line-up of essential comedy films featuring a host of hilarious stars such as Cameron Diaz, Seth Rogan, Mila Kunis, Justin Timberlake, Jim Carrey, Renee Zellweger, and many more.

GREAT! movies Comedy Season includes classic rom-coms Friends with Benefits, starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis and The Ugly Truth with Gerard Butler, twitchy antics with Jim Carrey in black comedy Me, You and Irene, and high jinks at high school in the Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino starrer, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

Friends with Benefits – Monday 6th June at 9pm

Jamie Rellis (Milla Kunis) is a New York City head-hunter trying to sign Los Angeles-based art director Dylan Harper (Justin Timberlake) for her client. When he takes the job and makes the move, they quickly become friends. After breaking up with their respective partners, their friendship turns into a friendship with benefits, but with Jamie’s emotionally damaged past and Dylan’s history of being emotionally unavailable, they try to not fall for each other.

The Ladykillers – Tuesday 7th June at 9pm

This wicked remake is a hugely enjoyable comedy caper from the Coen brothers and stars Tom Hanks as Professor G.H. Dorr – a courtly Southern gentleman who arrives at the home of devout, elderly Marva Munson (Irma P. Hall), hoping to rent her extra room and use her basement to rehearse with his classical music ensemble. His fellow musicians, however, are a motley gang of thieves who plan to tunnel through the churchgoing landlady’s cellar and rob a casino vault of its riches. But when Mrs. Munson learns of their plan, the gang have murder on their minds. This laugh-out-loud outrageous comedy boasts an all-star ensemble cast including J.K. Simmons and Marlon Wayans.

The Ugly Truth – Thursday 9th June at 9pm

Abby Richter (Katherine Heigl), an ambitious and uptight morning show TV producer in Sacramento, California, is in a perpetual search of the ideal man that ticks every box on her checklist. When her show suffers a drop in ratings, Abby is forced to team up with a new show host: cynical and chauvinistic Mike Chadway (Gerard Butler), who offers the ‘ugly truth’ about dating and relationships on air. The pair butt heads until Abby has a chance encounter with the man of her dreams, her next-door neighbour Colin, and Mike suggests that he helps her win his affections. Abby agrees to follow Mike’s guidance, reluctantly following a series of outrageous tests that prove his theories on relationships and are supposed to help her find love. However, these clever ploys may ultimately lead to an unexpected result for Abby’s love life.

Me, Myself and Irene – Monday 13th June at 9pm

Charlie (Jim Carrey) is a mild-mannered, hard-working Rhode Island state trooper who likes helping people. But years of internalising his frustrations about his work and his family have caused Charlie to develop an aggressive alter ego: Hank, a filthy mouthed, abusive, sexually compulsive police officer. Charlie can keep Hank at bay with medication, but just barely. When Irene (Renee Zellweger) finds herself in legal trouble with her ex-boyfriend, Charlie must escort her on a long drive to New York. But after Charlie loses his medication, he and Hank wind up vying for her affections.

Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion – Tuesday 14th June at 9pm

Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow are an excellent comedy coupling in this infectiously fun and feel-good film which premieres as part of GREAT! movie’s awesome comedy season. Romy (Sorvino) and Michele (Kudrow) were losers in high school, and not much has changed in the ten years since. When they learn of their high school reunion from former misfit classmate Heather (Janeane Garofalo), now wealthy and successful, they decide to attend, masquerading as the inventors of Post-It notes to impress the people who tormented them.

Inevitably the lies spin out of control and they are exposed, but in doing so they learn life’s biggest lesson of all – to remain true to themselves.

Sex Tape – Wednesday 15th June at 9pm

Jay (Jason Segel) and Annie (Cameron Diaz) are a married couple still very much in love, but ten years and two kids have cooled the passion. To get it back, they decide – why not? – to make a video of themselves trying out every position in The Joy of Sex in one three-hour marathon session. It seems like a great idea until they discover that their most private video has gone public. In a panic, they begin a wild night of adventure – tracking down leads, roping in friends and duping Annie’s boss – all to reclaim their video, their reputation, their sanity and, most importantly, their marriage.

Pineapple Express – Friday 17th June at 9pm

A lazy stoner (Seth Rogen) is the sole witness to a murder by an evil drug lord (Gary Cole) and a corrupt cop (Rosie Perez). Marked for death, he runs for his life, dragging his dazed dealer (James Franco) and his supplier (Danny McBride) with him on a hilarious pot-fuelled adventure. Directed by David Gordon Green with a screenplay by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Talladega Nights – The Ballad of Ricky and Bobby – Saturday 18th June at 9pm

The fastest man on four wheels, Ricky Bobby (Will Ferrell) is one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. A big, hairy American winning machine, Ricky has everything a dimwitted daredevil could want, a luxurious mansion, a gorgeous wife (Leslie Bibb) and all the fast food he can eat. But Ricky’s turbo-charged lifestyle hits an unexpected speed bump when he’s bested by flamboyant, European racing star Jean Girard (Sacha Baron Cohen) and reduced to a fear-ridden wreck. Losing his wife and job to best bud and fellow fool, Cal Naughton, Jr. (John C. Reilly), Ricky must kick some serious asphalt if he’s to get his career back on the track, beat Girard and reclaim his fame and fortune.

GREAT! movies Comedy Season will air on GREAT! movies 6th-19th June 2022. GREAT! movies is available on FREEVIEW 34, SKY 321, VIRGIN 425 and FREESAT 302