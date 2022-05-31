Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 31st May

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, May 31.

Kheerat is worried to hear Stacey could be developing sepsis and with her life at risk, tells the doctor what happened between her and Jean. Kheerat and Martin are relieved when they are informed that the infection was caught in time.

With Stacey recovering, Kheerat officially asks if they can be together but their happiness is short-lived when Stacey learns a mental health nurse has gone to see Jean after Kheerat told the doctor what happened.

Despite being unwell, Stacey checks herself out of hospital. At home, Stacey finds the nurse present and Jean holed up in the bathroom.

Meanwhile, Zack riles Nancy when he’s distracted from their restaurant plans by Jada, who is upset about losing her job.

Jada is less than impressed by Nancy’s attitude and tries to comfort Zack, however she gets the wrong end of the stick and leans in for a kiss. Despite Zack’s best efforts to let her down gently, Jada tells a returning Sharon that Zack kissed her.

Elsewhere, as Mitch checks in on Rainie, Bernie reveals that she has started the process of getting Roland’s official parental order being signed, filling Rainie with dread.

Also, Linda makes Denise and Kim an offer; Rocky is deflated when Sonia continues to give him the cold shoulder.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Chas bursts into Moira’s bedroom, but is stunned to find Faith inside as opposed to Nate.

Desperately hiding her illness, Faith stuns both Moira and Chas when she flounders and tries to explain Moira’s state of undress.

Meanwhile, Charity is hurt by the distance between her and her son.

Elsewhere, David can’t bring himself to confide in Victoria.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Ethan has some serious explaining to do when he’s caught wearing a police uniform by Sam, and he enlists Leela’s help to corroborate his story.

When Sienna discovers that a part of her heist went badly awry, she begs for the undertaker’s help. Norma agrees, but wants something in return.

Meanwhile, Shaq is keen to push forward with the wedding, despite Nadira’s insistence to get to know each other better first.

Nadira confides in Juliet. They’re saved by the bell when a text interrupts a heated moment. When Nadira returns home, she’s shocked to discover her dad there.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm