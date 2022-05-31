Charitable Travel Launches New ‘Big Holiday Help’ Voluntourism Hub for the Conscious Traveller

Charitable Travel , the social enterprise travel agent which offers travellers the opportunity to donate 5% of the cost of their holiday to charity, has launched the ‘Big Holiday Help.’ An online hub of voluntourism projects perfect for holidaymakers seeking to make a positive impact and give back to the local community during their travels.

Melissa Tilling, CEO of Charitable Travel:

“Holidaymakers are becoming increasingly benevolent and passionate about having a positive impact in the destinations they visit. Our new ‘Big Holiday Help’ hub highlights the great work being done in local communities around the world and enables visitors to dedicate a little time during their break to get involved with local projects to make a real difference whilst on holiday. “We have over 50 responsible, well managed and well governed voluntourism projects listed so far, in popular holiday destinations including Spain, Greece, Portugal, USA and the Caribbean. The range and impact of these is astounding and this will continue to grow as we add further destinations.

As part of its “travel is a force for good” ethos, the UK’s only social enterprise travel agent has compiled an easy-to-use resource for conscious travellers, full of information about hands-on opportunities to make a positive impact on the community, ecosystem or environment whilst on holiday.

From helping with dog walking at an animal shelter in Greece or joining a beach clean in the Caribbean. To planting trees in Florida or talking part in wildlife conservation monitoring programmes in the Canary Islands, the ‘Big Holiday Help ‘ focuses on giving back experiences which philanthropic holidaymakers can enjoy in a day.

Melissa Tilling, CEO of Charitable Travel:

“Charitable Travel, is dedicated to making philanthropy more accessible and already makes it easy for travellers to make a positive difference by offering customers the opportunity to donate 5% of the cost of their holiday to a charity of their choice. The new ‘Big Holiday Help’ hub opens up new opportunities to learn about local initiatives, meet the inspiring people that run them and to roll up their sleeves to get involved.”

For inspiration on how to volunteer and help in local communities whilst on holiday visit www.charitable.travel/big-holiday-help/