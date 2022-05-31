Jubilee Weekend: How to Have a Picnic Fit for a Queen

HM Queen Elizabeth has reached a remarkable milestone, becoming the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

This year, the Platinum Jubilee will be marked by a variety of events and initiatives across the UK. The public will also enjoy a special four-day bank holiday weekend later this week. One scheduled event is the ‘Jubilee Picnic in the Park’ on 4th June in Windsor.

The public is invited to pack their picnic baskets, head to the Long Walk approaching Windsor Castle, and enjoy some food, drink, and other festivities. While we all can’t make it to Windsor, heading to your local park or seaside and enjoying a picnic is still a royally good idea. Find out how to have a picnic fit for a queen and celebrate the Jubilee weekend.

What should I pack?

Traditional picnic food includes sandwiches, pies, Scotch eggs, sausage rolls, and chicken drumsticks. They’re classics for a reason: they travel well and are easy to eat without making too much of a mess.

However, this isn’t just any ordinary picnic. This is a Jubilee picnic and requires some royal-approved foods.

There is a long history of dishes inspired by royalty. ‘Coronation Chicken’ marked the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, similar to the ‘Jubilee Chicken’ created for George V’s Silver Jubilee in 1935. Queen Victoria was also said to be fond of the sponge cake that shared her name.

This year, a new dish has been created to mark the Platinum Jubilee. A lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle that has been described as ‘sunshine in a bowl’ won the Platinum Pudding competition.

Made with oranges and lemons, akin to the tune that Big Ben chimes in Elizabeth Tower, this layered dessert is the perfect way to wrap up your picnic. Refreshing and zesty, you could make smaller, bite-size versions that pack neatly into your basket. Crumble your cake and layer your trifle inside a glass or disposable cup.

Decadent decorations

Picnics aren’t just about food and lounging on tartan blankets. For the complete picnic aesthetic this Jubilee weekend, your decorations will be the crowning glory.

A staple of British royal festivities, bunting is a must. Small paper triangles in red, white, and blue will burst with colour against the green grass and bright skies. Or you could make your own special bunting with the family.

Cut out triangles from recycled paper and draw crowns, flags, and other royal motifs that mirror the special day.

The decorations you draw with the family can even be an activity alongside the picnic. Get the kids involved and bring out their crafty side by getting them to draw a famous landmark in the UK and perhaps some well-wishes for the Queen.

Adventures and activities

No picnic is complete without a fun activity between your small courses of Scotch eggs and trifles. The British summertime is perfect for running around the park, and there are plenty of classic games to choose from.

Consider hopscotch with seven numbers, one for each decade that the Queen has reigned. ‘What’s the Time, Mr Wolf?’ is another game that the whole family can enjoy.

Picnic and park activities are important to building relationships within the family and even help with your children’s development. 57 per cent of people think playground activities helped them to develop teamwork skills, and 44 per cent think it aided the development of their hand-eye coordination.

You should use this Jubilee weekend to enjoy spending time with your family and children, building on relationships and skills while enjoying some great British food and activities.

Pack your picnic blankets and get ready for a Jubilee weekend like no other. You may even take a platinum medal home for your efforts to create the best picnic ever.

Sources: https://www.windsor.gov.uk/whats-on/jubilee-picnic-in-the-park-p1981121, https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/59939161, https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/recipes/lemon_swiss_roll_and_42467, https://www.smoothradio.com/news/quirky/best-playground-games/