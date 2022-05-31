Mel Giedroyc remains Unforgivable with UKTV

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable, returns for an eight-part third series.

Following its success on Dave earlier this year, the UKTV Original series of Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable hosted by Mel Giedroyc and her sinful sidekick Lou Sanders, will return for a third series. The series is produced by Expectation, and sees stars from comedy, sport and entertainment battle it out to see who is the absolute worst human of all time.

Mel Giedroyc:

“I can’t believe we get to misbehave for another series of Unforgivable on Dave, and that we have guests agreeing to come on. It’s become the go to place for confessions and I love it.”

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable won Best Entertainment show at the Broadcast Digital Awards for its debut series in 2021. Series two welcomed Katherine Ryan, David Haye, Alan Davies, Sally Phillips, Munya Chawawa and guests from across the world of entertainment spilling their most awful confessions.

The second series premiered in February and ranked Dave as the #1 non-terrestrial channel in the time slot, the series has averaged over half a million individuals per episode*

To date all episodes of the show have seen over 720k plays on UKTV Play.

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable is commissioned for UKTV by Hilary Rosen, deputy director of commissioning, and ordered by Cherie Cunningham, Dave channel director. Richard Watsham is director of commissioning for UKTV and Steve North is genre general manager, comedy and entertainment. Ben Wicks is the executive producer for Expectation with Dom Wells-Martin returning as series producer.

Lou Sanders:

“Very happy to report to my cutie for extra duties. Yes. Delighted to be back in my baby’s arms to celebrate the disgusting crimes of the nation.”

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable is the latest UKTV Original series to get the green light to return following recent announcements for Question Team and Late Night Mash. BAFTA-winning Big Zuu’s Big Eats also has a new series airing on Dave in the summer.

Series three will air later this year on Dave and UKTV Play.