BBC Music reveal 2022 Glastonbury coverage

The Glastonbury Festival makes a much-anticipated comeback in 2022…

The BBC today have revealed their coverage for all the legendary sets and special moments from Worthy Farm – Diana Ross (performing in the “Legends” slot) and Kendrick Lamar playing Glastonbury for the first time, headline sets from Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney and much more. Bigger and better than ever before, the Beeb state that, ‘BBC Music will give listeners and viewers the ultimate armchair experience of the world’s best-loved festival.’

Audiences can also personalise their Glastonbury experience, as BBC Music presents the very best of the festival across TV, radio, BBC Sounds, BBC iPlayer and online – from headline shows on the Pyramid Stage to emerging artists on the BBC Music Introducing stage.

Glastonbury will mark the first time the BBC has broadcast any music event in Ultra High Definition. Sets from the Pyramid Stage will be shown live in UHD on BBC iPlayer on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with key performances and a special programme featuring highlights from the Pyramid Stage available on demand in UHD after the event.

Lorna Clarke, BBC Director of Music:

“I’m very proud of the BBC’s long history of broadcasting from Glastonbury, the highlight of our Summer of Live Music. Our coverage this year will be our most extensive to date, with over 35 hours of programming across BBC One, Two, Three and Four, and over 40 hours on BBC iPlayer – in addition to digital live streams from the five biggest festival stages. We’ll also have wall-to-wall coverage on the BBC’s pop radio networks and BBC Sounds – with over 60 hours of broadcasts from the festival itself. For the first time, we’ll be showing sets from the Pyramid stage in Ultra High Definition, a fantastic progression in our Glastonbury story, which aims to help audiences access every epic musical moment. “Our expert team of presenters will guide audiences around Worthy Farm, whilst BBC iPlayer – with its dedicated Glastonbury channel – and BBC Sounds will allow people to watch and listen on demand, throughout the festival weekend and beyond. Many thanks to Emily and Michael Eavis for once again allowing us to bring their incredible creation to millions of music lovers around the UK.”

The BBC’s celebration of Glastonbury 2022 will begin earlier than in previous years. In the days leading up to main festival coverage on TV, BBC Two will broadcast Glastonbury: 50 Years & Counting, produced and directed for BBC Studios Music Productions by the award-winning Francis Whately.

This kaleidoscopic portrait of Glastonbury and its social and musical history is given through the testimony of its principal curators, Michael and Emily Eavis, as well as artists who have appeared there. Contributors include Aswad, Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Ed O’Brien, Fatboy Slim, Florence Welch, Johnny Marr, Linda Lewis, Orbital, Noel Gallagher, The Levellers, Thom Yorke and Stormzy.

Also in the lead-up, BBC One and BBC iPlayer will show Stormzy: Road to the Pyramid Stage. This programme will see the mega-star rapper reflect on his Glastonbury journey, which led to one of the all-time iconic headline performances in 2019. Fans will get another chance to watch this acclaimed set in full on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Glastonbury takes place from Wednesday 22 – Sunday 26 June.