Kevin McKidd and Vinette Robinson to star in Six Four

The thriller will air on ITV but debut first on ITVX.

Six Four will premiere on ITV’s brand new, free streaming service ITVX in 2023, before transferring to a linear transmission. ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill has commissioned the four-part event drama created by BAFTA Scotland Award-winning screenwriter, Gregory Burke, and starring Kevin McKidd and Vinette Robinson and produced by House Productions.

Polly Hill:

“Six Four excitingly brings Kevin McKidd back to Scotland to lead this wonderful cast. Greg Burke’s scripts are brilliant – a compelling police investigation and the heart-breaking personal story of a runaway child. I’m delighted that ITVX and ITV is the home for this drama and to be working with Greg, Tessa and Juliette to bring this to screen.”

Gregory Burke is an acclaimed writer in film and theatre, whose credits include Entebbe starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl, Olivier Award-winning play, Black Watch, and BAFTA nominated film ’71, for which he won the BAFTA Scotland Best Writer Award in 2014. Burke is the creator and lead writer on Six Four, working with Clare McQuillan who will also write on the series.

Inspired by the best-selling novel Six Four by Hideo Yokoyama, the drama is set primarily in Glasgow, and is a dark and compelling story of kidnap, corruption, betrayal and an uncompromising search for the truth, when Chris and Michelle O’Neill’s teenage daughter goes missing.

Serving police detective, Chris, played by Kevin McKidd, is provided with a startling revelation about an infamous, unsolved case that once divided the police when a local girl called Julie Mackie disappeared. Now, reeling from the news that his own daughter has gone missing, Chris is approached by a journalist who tells him that fatal mistakes were covered-up in Julie’s disappearance. Revisiting the case, Chris uncovers a series of undeniable errors, corruption and unbridled ambition.

As Chris fights to make sense of what he’s discovered, his wife Michelle, played by Vinette Robinson, takes matters into her own hands in search of their daughter. Using skills she learned as a former undercover officer, Michelle takes ever-increasing risks as she follows a trail of clues into the criminal underworld she previously escaped from, where vice and extortion had the power to reach to the top of the political establishment.

While Chris and Michelle do everything they can to get to the truth, the daughter of the Justice Minister is suddenly kidnapped, just as the minister is on the cusp of achieving a political election victory. The kidnap has unnerving similarities to the Mackie case. Is the past repeating itself, or is the explosive truth of what really happened to Julie Mackie about to be revealed?

The cast of Six Four also includes Richard Coyle (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), James Cosmo (The Bay), Alex Ferns (The Irregulars), Iona Anderson (The Long Call), Andrew O’Neill and Nilani Chetty.

