EastEnders theme tune gets jubilee makeover

To commemorate The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall making a special appearance in this Thursday’s episode of EastEnders, a new take of the iconic theme tune will be aired at the end of the episode.

The Jubilee themed tune was composed by Simon May who has been responsible for every iteration of the iconic EastEnders theme tune since the show was launched in 1985.

“To have Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall not only visit us all in Walford, but to also appear in an episode, we felt it was only right that we marked this extremely momentous episode with a fitting tribute and what better way than to wish Their Royal Highnesses on their way from Albert Square than with a special Jubilee version of our iconic theme tune, remastered by the very talented Simon May.” – Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer

This Thursday, the residents of Albert Square will celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a street party. The partygoers can’t believe their eyes as Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) greet their special guests… The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

In complete awe, Mick and Linda introduce Their Royal Highnesses to everyone and share a toast to Her Majesty The Queen.

New images from the specially shot scenes show Linda presenting a cake which is cut by The Duchess of Cornwall.

The theme tune to EastEnders received its last major update in 2009 at the same time as the closing/opening visuals were updated to be more ‘life-like’ in preparation of HD broadcasts.

While it remains to be seen what the jubilee themed tune will sound like, each iteration of the theme tune for regular use has closely resembled the original composition from 1985 – with the exception of 1993’s infamous sax version, inspired by the ill-fated Eldorado.

Simon May is also responsible for the iconic ‘Julia’s Theme’ and the more recent, lesser used ‘Peggy’s Theme’ – the solemn preludes to the regular closing music that have been used on notable occasions.

EastEnders’ jubilee-themed special airs Thursday 2nd June at 7.30pm