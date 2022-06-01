Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 1st June

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, June 1.

Jack puts doubts in Denise’s mind about Linda investing in the salon, but they’re reassured when she signs the contract. Jack and Denise break the news to a delighted Sam that the money will soon be with her.

Meanwhile, Frankie and Nancy go to visit the unit and run into the owner who reveals he was told the letting fell through. As Linda celebrates her new investment with her family and Janine, Nancy receives a call – the estate agents never received the money.

It doesn’t take Linda long to work out what happened and confronts Janine, threatening to tell Nancy the truth.

Elsewhere, Suki tenses when she reads a letter and later asks Eve for legal advice. Suki is shocked when Ash returns and they make amends.

Also, Stacey is still furious with Kheerat; Sharon deals with the Zack and Jada situation.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Imran pulls Toyah from the wreckage, begging her not to die as the ambulance arrives at the crash scene.

Kevin and Abi are horrified to learn that Imran and Toyah have been in a car crash.

Later, as the police investigate why the car didn’t brake, they have some questions for Kevin who worked on it.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Leyla searches Suzy’s bag for coke, only to be caught red-handed by Suzy. Leyla squirms as she struggles to explain why she was looking in her bag.

Later, Leyla lashes out at an embarrassed Priya at work, devastating her.

Meanwhile, Faith is grateful for Moira’s support.

Elsewhere, David is still worried about his financial situation.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Nadira has some explaining to do as it’s revealed her dad didn’t know about her engagement.

Peri is taking her nursing exam today, and Juliet is being supportive. After bumping into each other in the village, Juliet supports Nadira when she panics about her future, and sparks fly between them.

Later, Juliet makes a heartbreaking decision.

Meanwhile, there’s panic for Tom and Shaq when they learn their investment didn’t pay off.

Elsewhere, Warren tells Norma to leave Sienna alone, or else.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm