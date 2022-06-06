Join Peppa Pig in a nationwide event, as she heads on an amazing Aquarium Adventure

The event runs until July 3rd…

A themed and interactive activity trail aimed at pre-schoolers and young families. Join Peppa Pig at SEA LIFE to explore rock pools and oceans and make lots of animal friends along the way.

Guests will be able to meet Peppa, and dive into the fun of SEA LIFE, meeting some incredible creatures and discovering how to keep them safe in the oceans.

Follow the interactive, immersive trail, where visitors will be tasked with several activities, from spotting seahorses and crabs to counting starfish and learning how fast sharks can swim. There will also be fun workshops where little piggies can create ocean friendship bracelets and help make a jumbo jigsaw.

And that’s not all…guests will also have the chance to take photos with Peppa.

Post-adventure, all Peppa fans will then have the opportunity to learn about SEA LIFE’s incredible conservation programmes. For those looking for some extra fun and learning during their visit, creature cards with facts and activities will be available across the attraction and online via the SEA LIFE website.

WHERE: SEA LIFE centres across the UK and Ireland

WHEN: Daily until the 3rd July

PRICE: from £15.95