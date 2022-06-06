UKTV commissions second series of Hornby: A Model World

The ten part series will air on Yesterday.

Narrated by Sunetra Sarker the series observes the ups and downs of the design process as the teams at Hornby attempt to get the all-important details spot on, whether it’s perfecting the sound of a 1930s steam loco or the stitching on a First World War fighter plane. The first series featured layouts created by actor Eddie Izzard and music producer Pete Waterman.

UKTV’s senior commissioning editor Helen Nightingale:

“I’m so excited to be going back into this fascinating world, following the work of the inventive designers at Hornby as they design and launch new products. And to meet more of the passionate enthusiasts, hobbyists and creators and see their meticulous work, in miniature, come to life.”

Series one launched to a consolidated 630k, making it the second highest series launch on Yesterday ever. The season went on to average a consolidated 390k across its ten episodes, with total consumption pushing this to 756k*.

Hornby: A Model World is produced by Rare TV and the executive producer is Emma Barker.

Gerald Casey Yesterday channel director:

“I’m thrilled that we can give Yesterday viewers another series to enjoy. We’ve loved following the model-making process from drawing board to perfect mini replica, all thanks to the devoted attention to detail of the staff at Hornby.”

Hornby: A Model World is filming now and is set to air on Yesterday in 2023