Soapworld

Gary Lucy reflects on his time in Hollyoaks as final scenes air

June 6, 2022
Dominic Knight
No Comments
Hollyoaks have aired Gary Lucy’s final scenes as Luke Morgan.

In tonight’s first-look episode at 7pm on E4, viewers saw Cindy (Stephanie Waring) and Luke (Gary Lucy), after a series of mishaps and adventures during their pre-wedding celebrations in Mallorca, reunite with their family and friends on a scenic clifftop in celebration.

The touching scenes captured Luke’s final moments as the episode ended on a tragic note when Luke became confused and dropped Cindy’s wedding ring.

As he tried to retrieve it, he lost his footing and went over the cliff edge. As Cindy and the rest of the party rushed over, they realised that they were too late…

A series of flashbacks revisited Luke’s highlights over the years in the Hollyoaks village.

In a brand-new video recorded in Mallorca – available on Hollyoaks’ social media channels – Gary Lucy reflects on his time on the show.

In the interview, Gary recalls attending the inaugural British Soap Awards in 1999 and winning Hollyoaks’ first ever award for Best Newcomer, receiving acclaim for the ground-breaking male rape storyline.

He also discusses his recent on-screen relationship with Stephanie Waring, who plays Cindy, and the friendships that he has made on and off screen.

The video can be found below:

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Soapworld

EastEnders’ Baker family set to expand as Mitch’s brother and nephews arrive in Albert Square

June 6, 2022
Lynn Swift
Soapworld

EastEnders’ Danielle Harold ‘in tears’ after being told her character is ‘to be killed off’

June 6, 2022
Shaun Linden
Soapworld

Hollyoaks to air Gary Lucy’s final scenes as Luke Morgan tonight

June 6, 2022
Dominic Knight
Soapworld

Kelle Bryan announced her departure from Hollyoaks, live on today’s Loose Women

June 3, 2022
Dominic Knight