Gary Lucy reflects on his time in Hollyoaks as final scenes air

Hollyoaks have aired Gary Lucy’s final scenes as Luke Morgan.

In tonight’s first-look episode at 7pm on E4, viewers saw Cindy (Stephanie Waring) and Luke (Gary Lucy), after a series of mishaps and adventures during their pre-wedding celebrations in Mallorca, reunite with their family and friends on a scenic clifftop in celebration.

The touching scenes captured Luke’s final moments as the episode ended on a tragic note when Luke became confused and dropped Cindy’s wedding ring.

As he tried to retrieve it, he lost his footing and went over the cliff edge. As Cindy and the rest of the party rushed over, they realised that they were too late…

A series of flashbacks revisited Luke’s highlights over the years in the Hollyoaks village.

In a brand-new video recorded in Mallorca – available on Hollyoaks’ social media channels – Gary Lucy reflects on his time on the show.

In the interview, Gary recalls attending the inaugural British Soap Awards in 1999 and winning Hollyoaks’ first ever award for Best Newcomer, receiving acclaim for the ground-breaking male rape storyline.

He also discusses his recent on-screen relationship with Stephanie Waring, who plays Cindy, and the friendships that he has made on and off screen.

The video can be found below: