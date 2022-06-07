Foodhub announces new charity partnership with local foodbank

Foodhub has announced it will help a Barnsley food charity as part of its new ‘Love Local’ campaign.

The tech, food and ordering app has pledged to donate hot meals to Barnsley Foodbank. Every time a Barnsley-based Foodhub takeaway or restaurant receives a certain amount of orders via the Foodhub platform, the company will donate hot meals to the charity.

Barnsley Foodbank is a local neighbourhood charity, which supports the local community by providing nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to people in crisis.

Over the past year, Barnsley Foodbank has handed out 7,265 emergency food parcels in the area, a 60% increase on the 4,536 in the year to March 2020, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Suzanne Storey, Manager at Barnsley Foodbank:

“We are very pleased to be partnering with Foodhub for their new ‘Love Local‘ scheme. The campaign guarantees to have a positive impact on the lives of those less fortunate, and we look forward to being a part of this process. “Barnsley Foodbank works hard within the community to help people most in need when it comes to food poverty, therefore this new offering from Foodhub is a welcome addition to help those in need.”

The more customers order locally, the more they give locally too, so to thank customers for their ongoing support in the local area, once a Foodhub app/website user reaches a specific amount of orders, they will receive a hero badge of honour – a small token of Foodhub’s gratitude for their participation in helping give back to the local community.

Users are able to share this badge on social media, and will become Love Local Ambassadors. For further information, please visit the Foodhub website here: https://blog.foodhub.com/lovelocal/

Emma Stockman, a member of the Foodhub Marketing team:

“Our ‘Love Local’ campaign was initially launched in the Stoke area, but we wanted this to be a nationwide project, so we are really pleased to bring this to Barnsley. For every order our customers make through Foodhub, they will help in contributing free meals to those in need via local charities, such as Barnsley Foodbank. “We hope through this new charity initiative, we will be able to help many communities, businesses and consumers receive the food provisions they require. We are keen to be at the forefront of supporting our community where it matters most.”

To order via Foodhub in your local area, download the app or visit the website: https://foodhub.co.uk/