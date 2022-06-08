Medical thriller ‘Malpractice’ for ITV

ITV has commissioned medical thriller, Malpractice, produced by World Productions.

Niamh Algar stars as Dr Lucinda Edwards a smart, battle-hardened doctor who viewers meet on a nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusu.

Edith’s grieving father Sir Anthony Owusu, played by Brian Bovell, demands an enquiry into Lucinda’s actions on the fateful night despite assurances from Lucinda’s supervisor, Dr Leo Harris (James Purefoy) that nothing untoward has occurred.

Heading up the ensuing medical investigation are Dr Norma Callahan played by Helen Behan and Lucinda’s former colleague, Dr George Adjei, played by Jordan Kouamé.

While George considers the incident to be an ‘unavoidable tragedy’, Norma is suspicious of Lucinda’s behaviour and decisions in the lead up to Edith’s death.

As the pressure of the investigation intensifies, Lucinda’s relationship with her husband Tom, played by Lorne MacFadyen starts to fracture.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this project. I was blown away by Grace Ofori-Attah’s script and the team attached in creating Malpractice. I’m a huge fan of Phil Barantini’s work, his movie Boiling Point is an astonishing piece of work and I’m so excited to see how he approaches Malpractice. I’m absolutely over the moon that we are working together on this special series.” – Niamh Algar

Filmed in Leeds Malpractice will also star Hannah Walters in the role of Matron Beth Relph, Priyanka Patel as Dr Rayma Morgan, Scott Chambers as Dr Oscar Beattie, Tristan Sturrock as Dr Mike Willet and Georgina Rich as Dr Eva Thornbury.

The five-part series from World Productions is written by Grace Ofori-Attah, directed by Philip Barantini and produced by Sophie Reynolds.