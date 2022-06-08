Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 8th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, June 8.

Ben wakes up after spending the night in The Arches and panics when he hears Dave banging on the door for his wages. Unaware Ben is hiding inside, Jay sees the commotion and gives Dave what he is owed much to Ben’s relief. Kheerat arrives and is alarmed to see the state of Ben, suggesting he needs to take some time off.

With Ben on her mind, Kathy tries to fire Lewis but he warns her he could take legal action, so instead she gives him a warning. Desperate to help Ben, Kheerat shares his concerns with Kathy. When Ben arrives home, Kathy confronts him about his recent behaviour. However, as the tension builds between them, Ben snaps and reveals what really happened.

Meanwhile, Lewis asks a reluctant Callum to help him go over how to report his attack to the police taking advantage of Callum’s good nature.

Elsewhere, Peter returns to Walford East and seeing his struggles, Dana suggests she has her job back despite her tensions with Bobby. Later, Bobby finds Dana upset.

Also, Rainie panics when she learns Vi has left Stuart with Roland.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

In the exam room, Summer unzips her blood sugar testing kit to reveal Aadi’s revision cards hidden inside. When the invigilator heads over, Summer panics and makes out she needs to test her sugar levels. Outside she opens the bag and realises with horror that the cards are missing.

In the exam room, the invigilator finds the revision notes on the floor and recognising the handwriting as Aadi’s, bundles him out of the room.

The exam over, Summer heads off, only to hear Mrs Crawshaw tearing a strip off Aadi for cheating. Will Summer come clean?

Meanwhile, suspicions mount about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Elsewhere, Frank apologises to George for any upset he caused in the past; Jenny discovers there is trouble brewing for Leo.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

When a buzzing Jacob arrives at Tenant’s, eager to talk university, a ropey Leyla tries to act normal. Liam is increasingly convinced she’s suffering from PTSD.

Meanwhile, Charity breaks down as she reflects on all the chaos in her life.

Elsewhere, Mike has an important update for Will – a man fitting Jamie’s description was spotted near Hazel’s house. When Mike suggests a DNA test, Will is conflicted about lying to Kim.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

The sun rises on the beautiful Mallorca coast as Luke and Cindy’s pre-wedding celebrations commence.

The boys discover the boat they have hired is a far cry away from the speedboat they were expecting, but, luckily kind stranger Alex saves the day by showing them a good time. Whilst showing off Cindy’s wedding ring, Luke and the rest of the stag-do are faced with armed robbers, and Luke ends up exacerbating the situation.

As the party say goodbye to new friend Alex, Luke spots his glistening jewellery, and wonders why they weren’t stolen too. He makes a shocking realisation. Luke is set with a dangerous task, and failure has a deadly cost for Ollie, but will he remember what he must do to save his son’s life?

Back at the Hollyoaks village, reassured by doctors that everything is fine with her pregnancy, Nancy heads to work, but is quickly forced to break up a school fight between DeMarcus and Charlie.

The Deputy Head calls Felix in to discuss the situation, and when he eventually arrives, a series of unfortunate events lead to Nancy being locked in a classroom with Felix as her waters break.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm