Dave goes Live At The Moth Club

Live At The Moth Club is a five episode UKTV Original series commissioned for Dave from Baby Cow Productions. The programme is set at the iconic Moth Club in Hackney and will be crammed full of cinematic sketches and live performances from the Moth Club’s all-star comedy collective including Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats), Natasia Demetriou (What We Do In The Shadows), Ellie White (Stath Lets Flats) and Cardinal Burns (C4’s Cardinal Burns), Arnab Chanda (Pls Like), Ben Ashenden (The Bubble), and Alexander Owen (Dreaming Whilst Black).

Mark Iddon, commissioning editor UKTV:

“Quite simply, the line-up of talent for this show is incredible. Capturing the unpredictable experience of a night out at The Moth Club whilst weaving a narrative around the venue and the people in it, is going to be something quite special. Admittedly it will also be completely bonkers… but special. A special kind of bonkers. We can’t wait to work with Baby Cow and this eclectic comedy collective and look forward inviting the Dave audience to a night Live At The Moth Club.”

Carefully curated by the long-running Moth Club cast of character comedians, Live At The Moth Club will celebrate comedy from some of the UK’s most established comedians and emerging talent, all as you’ve never seen them before. The five episodes will be scheduled to air across an hour-long slot on DAVE.