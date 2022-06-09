Farewell tour for Neighbours cast

Maple Tree Entertainment in collaboration with Fremantle Australia have today announced Neighbours: The Farewell Tour.

Following the postponement of Neighbours: Live in Conversation, a sold-out show booked for the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End, the organisers have announced the rescheduling of the original show.

Ticket-holders who have held on to their tickets for over 2.5 years due to the pandemic will now get to enjoy the show at the iconic London Palladium. A further 7 dates have been planned at venues throughout the UK for March 2023.

The exclusive tour will bring to the UK iconic cast members and will take a look back at the incredible history of one of Britain’s most-loved TV programmes. This celebration will give Neighbours fans a chance to reminisce on their favourite Ramsay Street moments over the last three and a half decades. The audience will be treated to never-before-heard stories from Erinsborough, and get a chance to ask their own burning questions to their most-loved actors.

Dean Elliott, Producer at Maple Tree Entertainment:

“When Neighbours: Live in Conversation sold out within 24 hours, we knew that the love for the show could see it tour the UK, and there is no better time to take to the road than to mark the end and to honour its rich and lengthy history. We were very sad when Covid-19 restrictions meant that the original show couldn’t take place, but now we’ll be hosting an even bigger event, rescheduling the Adelphi show to the iconic London Palladium and adding in an extra 7 dates throughout the UK. We can’t wait to put on a show that the fans will love and deserve.”

Debuting in 1985, Neighbours has become a household name and birthed many a star including A-listers Margot Robbie and Kylie Minogue. The show, devised by Crossroads, The Young Doctors and Prisoner: Cell Block H producer Reg Watson, will come to an end on August 1st after 37 years on the air – but UK audiences will be able to say ‘farewell’ in person with this ultimate celebration of the show.

This is an event made by fans, for the fans, and if you love Neighbours, this is a tour not to be missed. With meet and greet opportunities and a Q&A section planned at each location, fans will get to be up close and personal with some of their best-loved cast members from the show.

Tickets will be going on general sale at all venues on Friday 17th June with a pre-sale on Wed 15th June.