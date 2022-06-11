Emmerdale wins best soap at the British Soap Awards 2022

Emmerdale and EastEnders were the big winners of the night with four awards a-piece.

Emmerdale was named ‘Best British Soap’ at the British Soap Awards 2022.

The ceremony was held tonight (11th June) at the Hackney Empire in London, and was shown on ITV between 8pm and 10pm.

ITV’s Emmerdale had a strong showing in the viewer-voted categories with Paige Sandhu – malevolent Meena Jutla – winning the award for ‘Best Leading Performer’.

The viewers also picked the Dingles as their favourite family, while the soap awards panel awarded Mark Charnock ‘Best Dramatic Performance’ for his portrayal of Marlon’s stroke.

Original EastEnder Letitia Dean aka Sharon Watts won this years’ ‘Outstanding Achievement’ award, which was presented to her by her on-screen mum Anita Dobson. Letitia dedicated the award to her late father noting that he had passed away recently.

The panel also favoured EastEnders’ nominees in the newcomer, partnership and comedy categories – with Ross Boatman, Lacey Turner & Gillian Wright and Tameka Empson winning gongs respectively.

Millie Gibson, who plays Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street, won the award for ‘Best Young Performer’, while Maximus Evans – bad boy Corey Brent in the saga – scooped the award for ‘Villain Of The Year’.

This years’ Tony Warren Award for contribution to soap went to Coronation Street scriptwriter Jan McVerry.

Best storyline went to Hollyoaks for Misbah’s Historic Rape, while a portion of the storyline picked up ‘Scene of the Year’. Doctors picked up one award for ‘Best Single Episode’ for an instalment entitled Three Consultations and a Funeral.

The full list of winners is below:

BEST STORYLINE PRESENTED BY DAVID JAMES & STEVEN BARTLETT

(Panel voted category)

Coronation Street – Hate Crime

Harry Visioni (Seb Franklin) Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas) Sally Carman (Abi Webster) David Neilson (Roy Cropper) Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan) Maximus Evans (Corey Brent).

Doctors – Bear and his mother encounter racism at St Phil’s Hospital

Dex Lee (Bear Sylvester) Angela Wynter (Makeda Sylvester) Laura Bayston (Nurse Cathy Jenkins)

EastEnders – Jean’s Bipolar

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater) Ross Boatman (Harvey Monroe) Jessie Wallace (Kat Slate) James Bye (Martin Fowler)

Emmerdale – Meena Serial Killer

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla)

Hollyoaks – Misbah’s Historic Rape – WINNER

Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik)

BEST ON-SCREEN PARTNERSHIP PRESENTED BY ESME YOUNG & PATRICK GRANT

(Panel voted category)

David Neilson & Mollie Gallagher (Roy Cropper & Nina Lucas) – Coronation Street

Chris Walker & Jan Pearson (Rob Hollins & Karen Hollins) – Doctors

Lacey Turner & Gillian Wright (Stacey Slater and Jean Slater) – EastEnders – WINNER

Isobel Steele & Bradley Johnson (Liv Flaherty & Vinny Dingle) – Emmerdale

Anna Passey & Kieron Richardson (Sienna Blake & Ste Hay) – Hollyoaks

BEST YOUNG PERFORMER PRESENTED BY DANYA GRIVER & ELLA BRIGHT

(Panel voted category)

Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan) – Coronation Street – WINNER

Sonny Kendall (Tommy Moon) – EastEnders

Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor) – Emmerdale

Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello) – Hollyoaks

BEST SINGLE EPISODE PRESENTED BY MARTIN LEWIS

(Panel voted category)

Coronation Street – Flashback

Doctors – Three Consultations and a Funeral – WINNER

EastEnders – Jean in Southend

Emmerdale – Marlon’s stroke

Hollyoaks – Out of Time

BEST DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE PRESENTED BY JANETTE & ALJAZ SKORJANEC

(Panel voted category)

Sally Carman (Abi Webster) – Coronation Street

Dex Lee (Bear Sylvester) – Doctors

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) – EastEnders

Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) – Emmerdale – WINNER

Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik) – Hollyoaks

BEST NEWCOMER PRESENTED BY HARPREET KAUR & EDDIE SCOTT

(Panel voted category)

Paddy Bever (Max Turner) – Coronation Street

Ross McLaren (Luca McIntyre) – Doctors

Ross Boatman (Harvey Monroe) – EastEnders – WINNER

Darcy Grey (Marcus Dean) – Emmerdale

Matthew James-Bailey (Ethan Williams) – Hollyoaks

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY TOMMY JESSOP & GREGORY PIPER

(Panel voted category)

Maximus Evans (Corey Brent) – Coronation Street – WINNER

Laura White (Dr Princess Buchanan) – Doctors

Toby-Alexander Smith (Gray Atkins) – EastEnders

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla) – Emmerdale

Rhiannon Clements (Summer Ranger) – Hollyoaks

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD (ON-SCREEN) PRESENTED BY ANITA DOBSON to LETITIA DEAN

BEST FAMILY PRESENTED BY GREG & BILLIE SHEPHERD

(Viewer voted category)

The Alahans – Coronation Street

The Carters – EastEnders

The Dingles – Emmerdale – WINNER

The McQueens – Hollyoaks

THE TONY WARREN AWARD (OFF-SCREEN) PRESENTED BY CONNOR MCINTYRE TO JAN McVERRY (CORONATION STREET)

SCENE OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY AXEL BLAKE

(Panel voted category)

Coronation Street – Johnny’s Death

Sally Ann Matthews (Jenny Connor) Richard Hawley (Johnny Connor) Julia Goulding (Shona Platt)

Doctors – Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

Adrian Lewis Morgan (Jimmi Clay) Ashley Rice(Sid Vere) Jane Pearson(Karen Hollins) Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman) Ben Moor (Paul Brooks) Harriet Thorpe (Hattie Brooks) Helen Lederer (Maisie Oliver)

EastEnders – Hall of Mirrors

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater)

Emmerdale – Bridge Collapse

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla) Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe ) Isabel Hodgins (Victoria Sugden) Rebecca Sarker (Manpreet Sharma) Kevin Mathurin (Charles Anderson) Anna Nightingale (Andrea Tate)

Hollyoaks – Misbah Didn’t Consent – WINNER

Haiesha Mistry (Yasmine Maalik) Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik)

BEST COMEDY PERFORMER PRESENTED BY LAUREN SOCHA & BARNEY WALSH

(Panel voted category)

Jane Hazelgrove (Bernie Winter) – Coronation Street

Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman) – Doctors

Tameka Empson (Kim Fox) – EastEnders – WINNER

Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle) – Emmerdale

Chelsee Healey (Goldie McQueen) – Hollyoaks

BEST LEADING PERFORMER PRESENTED BY HUGH QUARSHIE

(Viewer voted category)

Sally Carman (Abi Webster) – Coronation Street

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) – EastEnders

Linda Henry (Shirley Carter) – EastEnders

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla) – Emmerdale – WINNER

Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) – Emmerdale

BEST BRITISH SOAP PRESENTED BY STEPHANIE BEACHAM

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale – WINNER

Hollyoaks

Picture credit: Kieron McCarron/ITV