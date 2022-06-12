2 million watch Emmerdale win top soap gong

The British Soap Awards return watched by 2 million viewers.

The awards ceremony made its return to our screens on Saturday night, pulling in an average of 2 million viewers for ITV. The British Soap Awards were last screened live in 2019 after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The live ceremony, hosted by Philip Schofield, was held at the Hackney Empire in London. The top gong, best soap, went to ITV soap Emmerdale. The Yorkshire soap, which celebrates its 50th birthday later this year, also picked up awards for Best Leading Performer, Best Dramatic Performance and Best Family.

Last night’s ceremony paid tribute to Australian soap Neighbours which comes to an end in August. Jackie Woodburne and Ian Smith, who play Susan Kennedy and Harold Bishop in the show, thanked the UK audience after wrapping up filming on Friday.

The low ratings for the soap awards, down 800k from 2019, mirror the decline in viewers for soap operas.