Pick of the Plots: Monday 13th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, June 13.

Kathy supports Ben as he begins to have doubts about reporting Lewis to the police. Outside, Ben frets at the sight of Callum and Lewis having a close conversation.

Jay senses Ben’s mood but is taken aback when Ben tells him what really happened. As they talk about the incident, Jay inadvertently puts doubts in Ben’s mind about going to the police.

Kathy takes Ben to the station but before they get there, Ben changes his mind, worried that the police won’t believe him. Ben later sends a message to Lewis asking to meet him.

Meanwhile, Janine’s nerves hang by a thread as Scarlett points out the cut on Janine’s head to Sonia forcing her to cover. Later, Janine’s lies catch-up with her as Scarlett starts to put the pieces together – Janine was involved in the car crash.

Elsewhere, Sam’s first day at the club gets off to a bad start; Vi has a plan to help Stuart.

Also, Bobby seeks relationship advice from Rocky.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Imran’s funeral takes place and Toyah delivers a heartfelt eulogy, saying how she wishes Imran had survived the car crash not her. Adam and Alya look sceptical.

With the funeral over, Peter tells Toyah about Adam’s allegation and how the police have just questioned him about Susie and her desperation for a baby. Toyah calls at the police station and tells DS Swain there are things they need to talk about.

Meanwhile, as Brian witters on about the new life that he has planned for them in Cornwall, Evelyn can see Cathy isn’t as enthused. Later, Brian suggests to Cathy that they get married.

Elsewhere as Asha and Amy tear a strip off Summer for her treatment of Aadi, Aaron assures her he’s there for her as a friend.

Also, Tyrone suggests Fiz and the girls move into No.9 while her house is rewired; Gail confides in Shona that she thinks Audrey is drinking too much.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Will and Kim are not on good terms.

Later, Mary starts acting evasive when a question from Kim evokes some painful emotions. A weight is lifted when Mary comes out to a supportive Kim and relays the story of her lost love.

Kim encourages Mary to come out to Rhona.

Meanwhile, Laurel surprises herself by admitting she’s ready for a new relationship.

Elsewhere, Cathy is over the moon when Samson suggests going to River’s party together, only to immediately have her bubble burst when he says it’s just as friends.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

James must think fast when he is given a tight deadline to come up with cash quickly, or face finding his loved ones in danger.

Ste fails to get through to James. James suddenly realises that the only person who can help him is The Undertaker.

Later, in an act of desperation, James meets up with Norma, but it looks like he’s in over his head when he ends up in a coffin begging for his life. Can he prove his worth?

Meanwhile, John Paul’s desperation reaches new levels and he steals alcohol from Price Slice. Passer-by Ollie tries to talk some sense into him.

Later, John Paul vows to be a better dad to Matthew-Jesus, but will Sally give him a second chance?

Elsewhere, Charlie’s recent online activity has upset fellow students Leah and Ella, but will he confess to what he has done?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm