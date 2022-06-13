Broadcasting

Tributes paid to former Dragons’ Den star Hilary Devey

June 13, 2022
Shaun Linden
No Comments
Names across the world of business and entertainment have paid tribute to Hilary Devey.

The 65-year-old former Dragons’ Den star died Saturday. Her publicist confirmed the news on Sunday that Devey had passed away after a long illness at her holiday home in Morocco.

Devey joined BBC business entertainment show Dragons’ Den in 2011 after making several appearances on Channel 4, notably on their hit series Secret Millionaire.

The self-made millionaire made her fortune launching a pallet freight network, Pall-Ex.

Fellow Dragon Peter Jones paid tribute to Hilary, saying she was an “inspiring woman.” Host Evan Davis says she brought a “wonderful grit” to the den, something which audiences loved.

After leaving the Den just a year after joining, Devey went on to host more programmes for Channel 4. In 2013, she received a CBE for business and contributions to charity. Devey worked closely with charity Stroke Association after suffering a stroke in 2009.

