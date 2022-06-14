E4 sister channel to replace 4Music in EPG slot

Channel 4 is launching a new youth-facing sibling channel to E4.

E4 Extra will occupy the EPG slot currently held by 4Music.

The new addition to the 4 family will be home to bought-in shows like Batwoman, Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, Ninja Warrior Japan and Undercover Boss USA.

Viewers can also expect to see favourites like Big Bang Theory, The Inbetweeners and Derry Girls.

E4 Extra will also have the UK exclusive of the second series of reality vogueing competition, Legendary, exploring the world of ball culture with celebrity judges including Jameela Jamil and Megan Thee Stallion.

4Music will move to replace Box Hits on the EPG. The channel, which currently broadcasts a mixture of entertainment, acquisitions and music, will transition back to focus on music and the biggest stars of pop, as well as playing the latest chart hits.

“4Music started life as a music channel, but it has changed over time in line with audience demands offering a blend of E4 flavoured comedy and entertainment. So E4 Extra feels like a natural evolution, strengthening the E4 brand and optimising the content mix between the channels. “Going forward, E4 will hero large-scale reality and popular factual, whilst seamlessly partnering with E4 Extra where viewers can find scripted US favourites, comedy and entertainment. With E4 branded shows already driving a significant proportion of viewers to All 4, streaming fans will now have an even broader offer from the E4 family.” – Karl Warner, Head of Youth and Digital at Channel 4

E4 Extra will launch on Wednesday 29th June at 7am and can be found on Freeview 31, Virgin 337, Sky 139, Freesat 181 and YouView 31). 4Music will continue to be available at Virgin 336, Sky 354 and Freesat 501.