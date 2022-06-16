The Real Housewives super-brand is expanding further…

…this time to Cape Town.

Building on the global success of its award-winning international franchise, NBCUniversal Formats today announces The Real Housewives of Cape Town (RHOC). The series will be by produced by Trace Studios and launch on Mzansi Magic on July 10th 2022.

Ana Langenberg, SVP, Format Sales & Production, NBCUniversal Formats:

“We are elated to continue to build on the monumental success of The Real Housewives franchise in Africa with this latest instalment. The spirit of Cape Town and the unique energy this series will bring will deliver an addictive and unmissable experience and we can’t wait for audiences around the world to experience it.”

The Real Housewives of Cape Town marks the 17th international version of the franchise, the 4th to be adapted in Africa and the 3rd South African instalment following the success of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg (RHOJ) and The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) which broke records on Showmax and M-Net’s 1Magic respectively.

The Housewives for the new Cape Town series include Beverley Steyn, a property owner and investor with a love of planes, yachts, fast cars and a luxury lifestyle; Rushda Moosajee, a qualified trainer and mother of three with a fitness empire and an impressive social media presence; Loveline Abinokhauno aka Mrs Leo, a proud wife of 14 years, blogger, momfluencer and entrepreneur with a successful concierge and events company; wine connoisseur Thato Montse whose company Thato Wines aims to reposition wine as something to be appreciated and enjoyed by everyone regardless of their background.

Camilla McDowell, dubbed The Queen of Constantia, a humanitarian, vintage car collector, beekeeper and entrepreneur known for making unforgettable entrances at every social gathering she attends; Kutazwa ‘Rooksy’ Gqirana, a proud Capetonian and self-described hustler and owner of a style company that sells the latest trends in fashion to both Men and Women; Lulwando ‘Lue’ Tukwayo, a free-spirited property entrepreneur, digital creator, chartered accountant and mother of three.

The fabulous new cast are an ensemble of powerful and affluent women who are beloved, enigmatic and often misunderstood. They represent diverse social backgrounds and are an eccentric mix of new and old money, connected by one common thread: their desire to run the Mother City.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net:

“We look forward to premiering this exciting new addition on Mzansi Magic, which will no doubt keep our audience hooked and will undoubtedly be of the premium quality our viewers have grown accustomed to. This may be a global franchise, but our spin on it is very much South African. The storylines explored on the show and the cast’s lives are as authentic as they come. As a channel, keeping up with our viewers’ tastes and preferences is important, and this is evidence of that.”

NBCUniversal Formats is a part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.