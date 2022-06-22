EastEnders star Jessie Wallace receives warning over arrest

The actress has received a warning from EastEnders bosses over her arrest at the weekend.

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace has received a warning from the soap’s bosses over a booze-fuelled incident that saw her arrested at the weekend.

A spokesperson told The Sun:

“Senior bosses have spoken to Jessie Wallace about the incident and issued a clear warning that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and Jessie has expressed her deep regret.”

The actress, who plays Kat Slater in the BBC One soap, was involved in a fracas outside Flex in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk on Sunday morning.

Jessie, 50, was taken in by police who gave her a caution for her disorderly conduct.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson told ATV Today:

“A 50-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday morning in St Andrew’s Street, Bury St Edmunds, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and drunk and disorderly conduct. The woman was released without charge after receiving a conditional caution.”

Jessie has played the role of feisty Kat since September 2000 with her first appearance in the role recently repeated on the Drama channel. She decided to leave the serial in 2005 and was written out in December of that year.

Five years later, she reprised the role, with Kat returning to Walford in September 2010.

Jessie continued to play Kat until May 2015, before reprising the role again for three weeks at Christmas 2015. She made a further return to the show in March 2018 after appearing in spin-off drama Redwater in 2017.

Central to many high-profile plots, Kat is best known for the storyline in which she revealed to her sister Zoe that she is actually her mum after she was raped by her uncle at the age of 13.

The character is also known for her stormy relationship with ex-husband Alfie (Shane Richie).

