Channel 4 build on Black to Front Project with new commissions

Channel 4 updates commissioning guidelines following report into media diversity.

Channel 4 has kept its commitment to its historic Black to Front Project by announcing new programme commissions.

Zeze Millz and Yinka Bokinni will return with Unapologetic, a 6-part late night topical talk show, while in Crazy Rich… Eddie Kadi will act as a tour guide to show a famous comedian friend a side of Ghana that is rarely seen.

The news follows the announcement last month that The Big Breakfast will be returning for a summer stint with AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan (pictured above). The iconic breakfast show returned as one of its key programmes last September when Channel 4 launched Black to Front day.

In addition, The Defenders and Billionaires’ Paradise were also commissioned as part of The Black To Front Project which will also see other shows and projects with Judi Love, AJ Odudu, Zeze Millz, Yinka Bokinni and Munya Chawawa are soon to be announced.

“The Black to Front Project was always about trying to create sustained change in the industry rather than just one day of striking content. – Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer, Channel 4

Channel 4 has been working closely with the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity which was published today. In response, the corporation has updated its commissioning guidelines which will see ethnically diverse senior leadership on all Channel 4 production teams as well as detailed targets for regional representation and production spend for ethnically diverse off screen talent to help ensure real impact across the spectrum of roles in production teams.

Channel 4 was the first broadcaster to ringfence spend for ethnically diverse-led indies, pledging to triple content spend to £22 million by the end of 2023. The Channel has listened to industry feedback and will work with producers to ensure these targets are closely monitored to make sure they stay on track.