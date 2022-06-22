Cooking and Sharing is the theme for new Mary Berry show

Former Bake Off judge will delight viewers in the joys of sharing food.

Dame Mary Berry is back with a new series in which she explorers her classic sharing recipes, whether its for a large family gathering or something special for two.

Mary Berry Cook and Share will see the much loved cook travel across the UK to meet others who come together over food.

The six-part series will see Mary travel to Edinburgh, Birmingham and Dorset’s Jurassic Coast. Mary’s Salted Caramel Cake, Honeycomb Chocolate Rocky Road and Chocolate Truffle Cake are just a few of her sweet treats that are made to bring people together to enjoy.

Dame Mary Berry says that sharing recipes has always been an “utter joy” and is “loving” visiting various locations across the country to share the delights of freshly cooked food.

“Sharing recipes is always an utter joy for me and this series is the ultimate guide, whether you are cooking for a crowd or just for two. I’m loving visiting some spectacular parts of the country at extraordinary events, gatherings and beautiful locations for this new series. I have always believed there is no better way to spend time with family and friends than over fresh home cooked food – and now more than ever that feels so important.” – Dame Mary Berry

The new series will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later this year.