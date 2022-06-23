Pick of the Plots: Thursday 23rd June

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, June 23.

After Harvey and Mitch were beaten up, Kat frets to Sharon about the situation and suggests they delay the opening night at Peggy’s. Sharon pays Phil a visit.

Meanwhile, Rainie is in shock after what happened and visits the Taylors’, begging them to let her explain what happened.

Vi is worried about Stuart. In the market, he causes a scene.

Elsewhere, Patrick reminds Kim that Howie is injured because of her and she needs to help him find work. She later positions herself as his manager, setting up a job with Martin for Lily’s birthday.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Al and Chas bond over a bottle of wine and stories of Faith. Upon leaving, Chas stumbles onto Al and the two share a passionate kiss.

Meanwhile, Liam ponders Leyla’s recent mood swings and comes to a conclusion.

Elsewhere, Sam decides to scrap the caravan he has bought for Lydia in fear that it won’t be good enough for her, but when Lydia cottons on, she forms a plan.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

After her discovery, Sienna decides to paint a smile on her face and ask Damon for help, but will they be able to work together?

Meanwhile, an unsettling message on Bobby’s tablet helps Mercedes connect the dots about G’s identity.

Elsewhere, Saul makes a huge decision about his future with Grace.

Also, a spurt of jealousy leads to a heated argument between Prince and Romeo.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm