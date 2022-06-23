Broadcasting

Winter Love Island returns to ITV 2

June 23, 2022
Shaun Linden
The winter version of hit reality show returns next year.

ITV has confirmed the winter version of hit reality dating show Love Island will return in 2023. A new batch of Islanders will be heading to South Africa in the new year to seek love. The annual summer series in Mallorca will be back for another eight-week run.

The first winter series of Love Island aired early 2020. A decision was taken later that year not to bring back the winter version due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience. So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.” – Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2

The current series of Love Island is marginally up on last year, consolidating to 5.0 million viewers across all devices. The launch show for series 8 is now officially the biggest programme of the year for the 16-34 year old demographic.

Love Island airs nightly on ITV 2.

