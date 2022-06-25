Global launches broadcast journalism apprenticeship scheme

Global are offering early career opportunities in its world-class newsroom…

Successful applicants will study with PA Training for a NCTJ Diploma in Journalism – the essential industry qualification

Applications are now open for two brand-new apprenticeship roles in Global’s newsrooms in Manchester and Birmingham. The scheme will offer 24-month placements which will provide first-hand experience producing world-class news broadcasts as well as a qualification that’s equivalent to a university degree.

Global is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment groups and its market leading radio brands reach 25.8 million individuals every week. Global’s newsroom produces local and national news bulletins which are broadcast on all Global stations including Heart, Capital, Radio X and Smooth. The journalists working in the Global newsrooms also provide news to LBC, the UK’s number one commercial talk brand which informs 3.5m weekly listeners.

Successful applicants will work with Global’s news editors, senior broadcast journalists, social media teams, and LBC producers. Day-to-day responsibilities include sourcing audio and video interviews for local and national services, producing content for LBC and LBC News, and supporting with breaking news.

For one day a week, for 18-months, they’ll also study towards a NCTJ Diploma in Journalism by completing modules including media law, ethics and broadcast regulation. The course will be provided by PA Training, a leading provider of journalism, PR and communications courses as well as the sister company to PA Media, the UK and Ireland’s national news agency.

Global’s Managing Editor for LBC News and Global’s Newsroom Tim John:

“This is a great opportunity for anyone with a passion for news and news production, a love of social media and an eye for unique content that will resonate with Global’s broad audiences. “No prior experience is necessary as we want the opportunities to be open to everyone and remove any barriers into the industry. PA Training is an award-winning apprenticeship provider so I’m thrilled that our new recruits will also have access to their support and expertise.”

Global recently announced D’angelo Briscoe (aka Dynamic), as the new host of Capital XTRA’s Monday to Friday show between 1am-4am. Dynamic began his career as a programming apprentice with Capital in 2018 after graduating from Global Academy, the school founded by Global to help reduce barriers to entry into the media industry and prepare young people for a career in the creative and broadcast industries.