UKTV brings CSI: Vegas to Alibi

What happens in Vegas gets seen on UKTV…

UKTV this week announced that they have secured the rights to air the UK premiere broadcast of CSI: Vegas, a ten part series, for its crime drama channel, Alibi. The episodes, of hour long slots, are the fifth version of the CSI franchise and the sequel to the global hit series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and was licensed by UKTV from Paramount Global Content Distribution by Melanie Rumani, global head of acquisitions at BBC Studios.

The latest CSI series opens a brand new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) alongside Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon) and Josh Folsom (Matt Lauria) must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), David Hodges (Wallace Langham), and Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle). This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best – follow the evidence – in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

Alibi’s channel director, Emma Ayech:

“The CSI franchise has a proven appeal to audiences and we can’t wait to get CSI: Vegas to UK screens on Alibi. The mixture of the new cast and returning established characters is sure to excite long-term fans of the show and new viewers alike.”

CSI: Vegas will premiere on Alibi in July 2022 and joins a selection of top-quality new and exclusive programmes, including acquisitions Miss Scarlet and the Duke, Smother, Pretty Hard Cases, Evil, Hudson & Rex, and the long-running Murdoch Mysteries, alongside UKTV Original commissions such as Annika, Traces and We Hunt Together, and forthcoming series, The Diplomat.