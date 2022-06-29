Charity auction for Dame Barbara Windsor’s telly bingo frocks

Jackpotjoy auctions Dame Barbara Windsor’s famous frocks from their adverts and donates £73,000 to Alzheimer’s Research UK.



The news came on the week of National Bingo Day, (27 June), as the UK’s leading online bingo site, Jackpotjoy, announced it was donating £73,000 to Alzheimer’s Research UK in memory of Dame Barbara Windsor – who died of Alzheimer’s in 2020.

Scott Mitchell, husband of the late Dame Barbara Windsor and Alzheimer’s Research UK Ambassador:

“I’d like to thank Jackpotjoy for their generous donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK in Barbara’s name. Barbara had so much fun working on the set for the adverts, but I know she’d want to give the dresses a new lease of life, especially for a good cause! I’m pleased we can give her fans something back, while raising more funds for life-changing dementia research.”

In keeping with the bingo callout, ’73, Queen Bee’, Jackpotjoy, which is part of Bally’s Corporation, will hold an auction to sell several iconic dresses worn by Dame Barbara – their ‘Queen of Bingo’ – in many of their bingo adverts between 2010 to 2017, in a bid to raise more funds for the charity.

Since her death, Jackpotjoy has donated a total of £222,000 to the UK’s leading dementia research charity, in memory of the legendary actress. (The donation is part of a Jackpotjoy campaign to raise awareness of its ‘Game in Good Hands’ safer gambling initiative).

Lucy Squance, Director of Supporter Led Fundraising at Alzheimer’s Research UK:

“We’re incredibly grateful to Jackpotjoy for all the vital funds they’ve donated to Alzheimer’s Research UK over the last two years. By auctioning Dame Barbara Windsor’s famous costumes in aid of dementia research, we’re able to continue her legacy and raise more funds for life-changing dementia research. “Sadly, one in two of us will know someone affected by dementia and will know all too well the devastation dementia causes. Which is why we must give hope to families today, and to future generations to come. We all have a part to play in ending the heartbreak of dementia.”

Sadly, there are now almost one million people living with dementia in the UK, yet there are no treatments available that slow or stop the diseases, most commonly Alzheimer’s, that cause it. Alzheimer’s Research UK is working to change this by investing in groundbreaking research to bring about life-changing treatments for people with dementia.

Lee Fenton, CEO of Gamesys Group PLC:

“We are proud to be associated with Alzheimer’s Research UK again on this special day where we celebrate bingo and raise much needed funds for dementia research.”

The auction will be run by Hansons Auctioneers, with support from celebrity auctioneer and founder, Charles Hanson. View the catalogue today, and join the auction on 6 July. In the video below Barbara Windsor’s husband, Scott Mitchell, looks back at the dresses she wore back in 2010 while in archive footage Dame Babs talks about the adverts and her love of the frocks: