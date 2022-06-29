Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 29th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, June 29.

Ash confronts Suki for meddling with her life by applying for the GP job behind her back but Nina overhears forcing them to cover.

Stacey prepares for another meeting at no.31 with Kheerat but after Billy tells Suki he’s heard people inside, Suki, Eve and Ash go to check. Kheerat arrives to the three women, unaware Stacey is hiding behind the sofa, and quickly comes up with a cover story. After he leaves, Ash lets rip at Suki about her behaviour and storms off.

Believing they’re alone, Suki confides in Eve and brings up the children’s emotionally abusive dad being released from prison. Eve spots Stacey hiding and tries to keep Suki distracted.

Meanwhile, after Stuart spends the night sleeping on a bench, Rainie and Karen continue with their efforts to talk to him but Stuart is having none of it. As Rainie gets ready to leave Walford, Karen tries one last time to get Stuart to talk to Rainie. Can she convince him?

Elsewhere, Kim overhears Howie talking to Patrick about their situation.

EastEnders, BBC Two, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Maria reckons the police need informing about the threats she has received. Despite Gary’s misgivings, she refuses to hide away and hosts a press conference. As Maria is heckled by Jimmy, the refuse team leader, Gary suspects that he is the online alias and aggressively pins him against the wall.

The incident leads Maria to consider whether being on the council is worth it. However, Sally encourages her not to give up.

Meanwhile, as they await the verdict on Thorne from the GMC, Carla urges Peter to focus on their future.

Thorne meets Peter in the pub and orders him not to undo all his skilled work and embrace the second chance he has to live. As Thorne gets into his car, Peter can no longer contain his rage and angrily confronts him.

Elsewhere, Sean ends things with Frank after finding out the truth about him; Toyah returns to work at Underworld.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Nicola latches onto the idea of exaggerating Carl’s illness to keep him at home, despite him pleading to go back to school.

Meanwhile, David feigns a neck injury for insurance.

Elsewhere, smitten Laurel chats with a flirty Kit as amused Marlon watches on.

Also, the unspoken tension is clear when Kerry and Al bump into Paddy and Chas.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

It’s the day of Ali’s trial, but after opening statements, Verity delivers some shocking news to Misbah.

After spending the night with Nadira, Shaq makes a point to show off the strength of their relationship in front of Juliet.

As soon as he has gone, Juliet leaves Nadira with some words of advice, but will she listen?

Meanwhile, accepting defeat, Leela decides there is no other option than to sell the house, but how will her family react?

Elsewhere, Romeo invites his mum for dinner with him and Theresa but receives a less than enthusiastic response.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm