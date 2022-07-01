A cast of comedy legends join Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson for more Murder, They Hope

Gold’s comedy murder mystery Murder, They Hope led by Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson welcomes a whole host of comedy stars for its second series.

Hugh Dennis, Vicki Pepperdine, Danielle Vitalis, Tamzin Outhwaite, Sally Philipps, Sherrie Hewson, Ramon Tikaram, Dan Renton-Skinner, Ellen Thomas, Philip Jackson, Youssef Kerkour, Isy Suttie, Claire Skinner, Joe Tracini, Andrew Ellis, Cole Anderson-James and Sandi Toksvig all star in series two.

The programme also welcomes back Sarah Hadland, Shobna Gulati, Jason Manford, and Lee Mack who all reprise their series one characters.

Following the explosion of their coach business in the Drapers Tours trilogy, Terry (Johnny Vegas) and Gemma (Sian Gibson) set out on a new adventure as fully-fledged private detectives in Murder, They Hope.

They found themselves in the middle of a poisonous pastry scandal, at the mercy of a murderous Bunnyman and chasing down a coach-driving serial killer all while moving in with Gemma’s sister Monica (Sarah Hadland) and trying to save for their much-anticipated wedding. Series two picks up where we left off and promises church bells, couples therapy, aristocratic mystery and a framing like no other.

Murder, They Hope will air on Gold later this year and follows recent UKTV Original scripted comedies Newark, Newark and The Cockfields.

Gold: Sky 110/810, Virgin 124, BT & TalkTalk 310 +1: Sky 210, Virgin 190, TalkTalk 314 On demand on Sky, Virgin, BT, Now TV and TalkTalk