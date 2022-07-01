Gut health goes under the microscope with Channel 4

Gut health is to be put under the microscope in an eye-opening new health format produced by Monkey for the broadcaster.

Every time you have a ‘number two’, it can reveal important clues about many aspects of our health, from mental health and immunity to disease risk and digestive problems. Yet we’re often too embarrassed to talk about it.

Clemency Green, senior commissioning editor for Channel 4:

“This is an unashamedly candid and revealing series that should really help a lot of people. Know Your Sh!t aims to make those awkward conversations that bit easier and encourage people to engage in this vital part of their wellbeing.”

Presenters and identical twins Alana and Lisa Macfarlane are here to change all that. Putting poo front and centre of their gutsy new TV clinic, Know Your Sh!t (w/t) is a fun, accessible and light-hearted series that will teach people what is and isn’t normal about our bowels, as well as revolutionising our everyday health habits. They’ll be joined by a variety of medical experts who will offer professional diagnostics and advice.

Each episode features different case studies of patients with a variety of complaints, but they all have one thing in common: they will all undergo a bowel movement test with the results setting them on a path to better gut health, and better overall health, as they’re offered advice and solutions from a team of experts. Alana and Lisa will follow their stories and track their progress, offering lots of lifestyle hacks to improve viewers’ gut health along the way.

The series will also see Alana and Lisa investigate the latest health studies and become guinea pigs as they test theories, bust myths and trial fads, testing what effect they have on their gut and bodies.

Andy Charles Smith, Executive Producer for Monkey:

“From our very first meeting with Alana and Lisa, we knew that their passion, enthusiasm and humour was the perfect remedy to smash Britain’s poo taboo. Your gut, what comes out of it, and what it does for you is genuinely mind-blowing, and potentially life changing. We can’t wait to throw open the doors to our shiny new Poo HQ!”

Know Your Sh!t is six part series to air in hourlong slots on Channel 4.