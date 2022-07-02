Bridgerton the most romantic TV show?

Love in the time of Netflix…

Hit Netflix series ‘Bridgerton‘ has been crowned the most romantic TV show, according to a new study by Preply.

Taking into account shows from 2022 along with other recent favourites, the team have studied scripts of varying genres to break down the shows that have the most loving words in them, spanning a duration of 3 hours. The percentage of romantic vocabulary for each show was then worked out.

Top Romantic Programmes:

Bridgerton – 644 (9.76%)

Sex Education – 643 (9.75%)

And Just Like That… – 567 (8.60%)

Maybe unsurprisingly, the show with the most loving words overall was ‘Bridgerton‘, which racked up a very impressive score of 644. From proposals to promenades, this show oozes romances and heartfelt emotion. Throughout the three hours of the show that was broken down, 9.76% of the words communicated had references to love.

‘Sex Education‘ had the second-most loving words out of all the shows picked up, scoring 643 overall. Across the three hours, 9.75% of the words used in the show were related to love and happiness, and the relationships featured on the series may have something to do with this.

‘And Just Like That…‘ had the third-most loving words across all of the shows looked at, with 567 over the first three hours and 8.60% of the words scoped out in the script displaying connections to the romantic genre.

The team also broke down the data for the most used ‘love’ words said on TV, as the most used offensive words, ‘friendly’ words and the most common words said on screen overall.