Super Surgeons for Channel 4

Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life will be produced by Wonderhood Studios for the broadcaster.

Channel 4 will air the three-part series that will follow some of the world’s leading surgical oncologists as they employ ground-breaking new technology to try to save or prolong the lives of their patients. The series is being made in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support and is produced by the team behind Grierson-nominated Baby Surgeons.

Jonah Weston, Commissioning Editor, Channel 4;

‘”Everyone will be touched by cancer at some stage in their lives. But with the Marsden team constantly pioneering new treatments, this series is about the positive, as we watch surgeons save lives with ground-breaking procedures that, until recently, would have been impossible.”

Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life (3×60’, has exclusive access to The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, one of the world’s leading cancer hospitals. Here pioneering surgeons undertake high-stakes operations, working at the forefront of what is medically possible, and often on incredibly rare cancers. The series follows the stories of the patients who put their trust – and their lives – in the hands of the surgeons. The Royal Marsden is a leader in new surgical technology, offering patients with difficult-to -treat cancers hope, where other hospitals may have limited surgical options. From the moment they receive a full diagnosis, through to the hard choices confronting them, to their recuperation after surgery and adaption to a new life, the series reveals the impact cancer has on individuals and their loved ones.

The series is also being made in association with Macmillan, who are on the front line of cancer support in the UK. Through their services, the series will be able to show the bigger picture of how cancer impacts different people day-to -day, and how Macmillan does whatever it takes to support them.

The series also highlights the incredible work of the NHS as it works at extra capacity to recover from the pandemic. Clinical staff have worked tirelessly to support patients through their cancer treatment and doubled as companions during their treatment and consultation appointments when visitor restrictions were in place to protect the most vulnerable patients.

Anthony Newman, Brand and Marketing Director at Macmillan:

“Someone is diagnosed with cancer every 90 seconds, and every diagnosis comes with questions, worry and uncertainty. We are in collaboration with this ground-breaking series to help more people understand how cancer can disrupt your life, and to show the army of people, from super surgeons to the Macmillan team, who will do whatever it takes to help you through it. It is vital that people get a realistic look into the different ways cancer affects people, and the stories of people living with cancer will take centre stage in this important docuseries.”

Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life has yet to be confirmed in the schedules.