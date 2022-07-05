Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 5th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, July 5.

The clock is ticking for Phil as Craig warns him his time is coming to an end. Keeble arrives to speak to Phil and crushes his hopes of any backup. Reality hitting, Phil asks Sharon to visit and gives her five letters for her and his family. Sharon realises what’s going on and pleads with him to take Keeble’s deal.

At the prison, Craig and his men arrive for Phil… Is this the end of Phil Mitchell?

Meanwhile, Avery arrives with a van of white goods and assures Mitch it’s all legit, convincing him to do the job. Afterwards, Mitch realises Avery lied to him and it was a dodgy job so he warns him to stay away from his family.

Later, Avery arrives to talk to Mitch but he collapses.

Elsewhere, Sharon tells Linda she doesn’t have to prove herself to anyone but Linda is determined to start working at The Vic again.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Whilst searching a bar, Charles is overwhelmed when he spots Naomi. As he witnesses her arguing with her bar manager, Charles jumps in to defend her and pushes over her boss in the process.

Naomi is bewildered when Charles lets slip that she’s his daughter.

Meanwhile, when Matty gets wind that Amy has been asking Ryan about it, he snaps and a chair is sent flying.

Elsewhere, there is a slight thawing from Cain when he delivers Faith a card made by Isaac.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

As the investigation into Ali’s misconduct begins, Peri and Misbah are both called in to give their statements on what happened, but will Ali be one step ahead of them?

Later, a heated confrontation has unexpected consequences for Misbah.

Meanwhile, after heartbreaking news about Serena’s recovery shakes the Chen-Williams family, will they be able to forgive Maxine for her part in the accident?

Elsewhere, the McQueens receive a handwritten card addressed to Wendy.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm