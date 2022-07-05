Radio 1 announce new presenters for afternoon show

Scott Mills is leaving Radio 1 to take up Steve Wright’s slot on Radio 2.

Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth have been named as the new hosts of the afternoon show on Radio 1. They replace Scott Mills and Chris Stark who are departing Radio 1 following a major shake-up of schedules on the station.

Dean, who currently hosts the mid-morning weekend slot, will join up with Vicky, who is a regular on BBC Radio Manchester, for the Radio 1 afternoon show beginning Monday 5th September. The show will be broadcast Monday – Thursdays from Salford, the first weekday programme to move out of London following plans to have more shows and productions outside of the capital.

“I literally don’t know what to say, this is wild. Being given the opportunity to launch a brand new daytime show on Radio 1 with the most talented production team and co-host is a full on dream come true. Vicky and I did the Christmas presenter search together in 2020 and I loved her from the second I met her.” – Dean McCullough

Dean and Vicky got their first opportunity on Radio 1 during the 2020 festive period as part of Radio 1’s Christmas Takeover, which gave emerging presenters an opportunity to broadcast on Radio 1. Aled Hayden Jones, Head of Radio 1, says that Dean and Vicky are a “testament to the success” of the Christmas Takeover.

Current Radio 1 presenter Katie Thistleton will host the weekend mid-morning slot on Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday will play host to a new show, Radio 1 00s, presented by Nat O’Leary. O’Leary currently hosts Friday Early Breakfast and was part of the Christmas Takeover last year.

“It really doesn’t feel real. I am so honoured to be joining the Radio 1 family and beyond excited to be bringing you a brand-new show, Radio 1 00s every, single, Sunday!! Let’s do this besties! Yayyyyy.”- Nat O’Leary

The BBC announced significant changes to its daytime schedules at Radio 1 and Radio 2 last week. Steve Wright will be ending his ‘Steve Wright in The Afternoon’ show on Radio 2 this September after 23-years, with Scott Mills taking over in October.