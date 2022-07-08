Shane Richie to reprise Alfie Moon role for EastEnders

The actor is returning to the BBC One soap this autumn.

Shane Richie is to reprise his role as Alfie Moon in EastEnders.

Alfie’s return is expected to see him at odds with a number of Walford residents, not least his ex-wife Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace).

Alfie’s and Kat’s relationship spanned 15 years between 2003-2018, with the couple bouncing back from numerous rocky patches and separations. However, discovering that Alfie was the father of her cousin Hayley’s baby proved to be the final straw for Kat.

With the past quickly catching up with him, Alfie decided to flee Walford in 2019, making an enemy of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) in the process.

So, just what brings Alfie back to the Square? Things are certainly never straightforward for Alfie, but if anyone can charm their way out of trouble he can.

On returning to EastEnders, Shane Richie said:

“It’s an honour and privilege to be asked back to my TV home of Albert Square. I’m looking forward to catching up with some old cast mates and meeting some new ones. The new exec producer Chris Clenshaw has been instrumental in wanting to bring Alfie Moon back with some wonderful storylines… and who am I to say no?! I can’t wait.”

Alfie will be back in Walford in the autumn but viewers should keep their eyes peeled in the coming days for a clue of what’s to come…

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, said:

“Shane has created one of the most iconic, loveable and most memorable characters in soap, and to welcome him back to Walford is an absolute pleasure. “A lot’s happened since Alfie’s been away from the Square but wherever his floral shirts go you can expect fun, frolics and, of course, the odd porky-pie. We’re over the moon to have him home.”

Shane has been working in showbiz for over four decades from holiday camps to theatre, film and TV. Other acting roles have included Oliver Twist for the BBC, What We Did On Our Holidays for ITV, Skins for Channel 4 and a re-boot of 1980s classic Minder over on Channel 5. It is however his role of Alfie Moon that he’s best known for with regular appearances over the last two decades in EastEnders.

Shane had two long-running stints as the loveable rogue between 2002-2005 and 2010-2016, before briefly returning to the role in late 2018. A man with a big heart, Alfie quickly won over viewers with his cheeky and charming personality. However, life has been far from smooth sailing for Alfie with his best laid plans and dodgy schemes often backfiring, landing him in a number of a precarious situations over the years.