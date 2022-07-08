Holiday savings show for Joe Wilkinson and Katherine Ryan

Channel 4 describe the series as a ‘entertaining consumer show’…

Joe Wilkinson loves a bargain and is dedicated to making as many savings as possible on holiday. Joe’s friend and fellow comedian Katherine Ryan loves to lap it up in luxury, but if she can live the champagne lifestyle on a lemonade budget, then she’s all ears.

Now the pair are joining forces to show the Great British public how to have a fantastic holiday for a next to nothing price.

Deborah Dunnett, commissioning editor for Channel 4:

“Who doesn’t love to save money? Or to go on holiday? I can’t wait to see Joe and Katherine deep-dive into the travel bargain basement.”

In Joe and Katherine’s Bargain Holidays, the duo embarks on a relentless pursuit of bargainous getaways, both in the UK and further afield, showcasing a different type of holiday in each episode. Whether it’s the ultimate couple’s retreat on a shoestring budget, a girls’ weekend that won’t break the bank, or a family seaside stay that won’t drain your pockets, Joe and Katherine have tons of ideas for cut-price holidays.

Together, they’ll visit the best undiscovered resorts, road-testing and reviewing the most value-for-money restaurants and activities in each destination, finding the best tips, tricks and hacks as they compile the ultimate bargain-packed itinerary.

With their funny-but-factual holiday-saving advice, Joe and Katherine show us how to shrewdly shop for the best rental deals, how to maximise the free breakfast buffet or how to haggle like a hardcore pro. If there’s a bargain to be had, you can be sure this comedy pair will find it.

Funny, inspiring and occasionally chaotic, Joe and Katherine’s Bargain Holidays is an unmissable guide to our next holiday destinations, how to get the best price and where to find the must-have bargains.

Joe and Katherine’s Bargain Holidays will air in hour-long slots across six episodes on Channel 4.