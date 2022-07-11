More Andrew Neil for Channel 4

The former face of GB News is now giving his GB views on Channel 4.

Political interviewer Andrew Neil will host a second series of his ten-part discussion show following the success of the first series. The Andrew Neil Show proved a hit with viewers as an increasingly turbulent recent few months in politics unfolded. The half-hour programme is broadcast every Sunday evening and produced by ITN Productions, in partnership with Channel 4 News.

Andrew Neil:

“I’m delighted the show has been recommissioned. It’s a fascinating time in UK and world politics and we try each week to cut through the noise to give people insightful interviews and analysis they can’t get elsewhere. I’m raring to go.”

The second series – due to start in the Autumn – promises more discussion and debate with frontline politicians, newsmakers and the country’s best-informed political journalists. Andrew Neil has been in the business for 50 years, working as a political presenter and interviewer for more than three decades.

During his career, he has interviewed seminal world leaders such as Kofi Anan, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan; Tony Blair, Margaret Thatcher and Boris Johnson; Boris Yeltsin; Nicholas Sarkozy and Valery Giscard D’Estaing; PW Botha.

Louisa Compton, Head of News & Current Affairs & Specialist Factual & Sport, Channel 4: