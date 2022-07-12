Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 12th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, July 12.

Kathy sees Callum offering Ben an olive branch and encourages Ben to tell Callum about the rape. After bumping into Kheerat who offers some advice, Ben decides to ask Callum to meet him.

Despite Stuart advising otherwise, Callum meets Ben. However, after an incident in The Vic a furious Callum snaps at Ben and storms off.

Meanwhile, a police officer gives Peter, Rocky and Kathy an update on the investigation into Peter’s attack – they’re not having much luck.

Kathy tries to make things up to Peter and prove to him that she loves him. However, when Kathy rushes to support Ben after the incident with Callum, Peter feels his point is proven.

Elsewhere, Karen encourages Mitch to give his brother a chance.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

In prison, Noah is shocked that it’s Amelia rather than Gabby who has come to visit.

Meanwhile, Liv and Vinny worry over whether they can trust Sandra. But they’re scared when a menacing Terry storms in and demands his money.

Elsewhere, Laurel has got a new love interest.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Sienna springs into action after her plan of revenge goes off the rails, but Damon finds himself in over his head, and is forced to commit a heinous crime to save himself from jail time.

Later, there is a shocking twist to the tale.

Meanwhile, Tony plans to drops out of the election so Zara can win, but his fellow candidate wants to win fair and square. Tony publicly tries to sabotage his own campaign.

Out of the blue, Scott arrives dressed in Bonnie Tyler drag singing ‘I Need a Zara’ as he treats the village to an epic dance routine in a bid to get her election votes. Later, the results are in, but who will win the election?

Elsewhere, Sally’s family give her the McQueen confidence she needs to stand up to Olivia.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm