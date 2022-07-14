Pick of the Plots: Thursday 14th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, July 14.

At the police station, Ritchie warns Ben that things are looking bad for him and he could be sent down. Desperate, Kathy tries to talk to Peter but Peter refuses to back down.

Kathy gives the police a statement and tries to cover for Ben – but will the police believe her?

Meanwhile, Peter meets with Dana to discuss everything that’s happened.

Elsewhere, Sam offers Zack some words of encouragement and they later flirt in the bar.

EastEnders, BBC Two, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

After the funeral, Dawn and her friend reflect on their past. Dawn agrees to go back to Jade’s where she finds a child, Clemmie. Dawn is bewildered when a now drugged-up Jade reveals the child is Beth’s and Clemmie doesn’t even know her mum has died.

Meanwhile, aware Jimmy will be home soon, Nicola knows she has to open up to him about the toll the attack has taken on her mental health.

Jimmy reels from hearing Nicola’s revelation and resolves to be there for her.

Elsewhere, Mandy offers Sandra a job; Matty struggles with the fact he was absent for Holly’s death.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Unaware of John Paul’s latest relapse, the McQueens throw a party to celebrate his sobriety.

Sally lies about being fit enough to return to work. Later, when Misbah shows up to the party, the family realise that Sally has been lying to them, and John Paul visits her at school to have a heart to heart. Feeling vulnerable, John Paul opens up to his family about his drinking, but it doesn’t go down well.

Meanwhile, Pearl offers DeMarcus a job at Price Slice, but it’s not long before Joseph turns up and continues to antagonise him. An altercation at Price Slice which leads to an injury.

Elsewhere, Sienna vows to make Joel pay, but Damon tries to deter her from revenge.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm