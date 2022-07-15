Pick of the Plots: Friday 15th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, July 15.

At the bus stop, Kelly reveals that she’s tracked down another of her Dad’s clients and she’s off to pay them back. Aadi says he’ll go with her and Kelly’s grateful, agreeing to go on a date later to Speed Daal.

Gary is furious to find out from Sharon what Kelly is up to but Kelly refuses to listen. Kelly storms out and, alone, calls at a house and introducing herself as Rick Neelan’s daughter, hands Ross an envelope full of cash and explains that she’s trying to make up for her Dad’s wrongdoing.

Ross calls a mate and tells him about Kelly’s visit – is she in danger? Aadi waits at Speed Daal but realises he has been stood up.

Meanwhile, Ed is electrocuted while working on a radiator at Debbie’s hotel. Debbie realises with horror that she’s no idea when an inspection was last carried out and Ray was notorious for cutting corners. Aggie rails at Debbie for endangering Ed’s life.

Elsewhere, Abi is hurt when she reads Wendy’s notes about her; Jimmy threatens Maria for going to the police.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Nicola is armed with the name of one of her attackers and calls PC Swirling with the update.

Meanwhile, at the salon, Sandra is shown the ropes, but Bernice is less than thrilled with the arrangement.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

It’s DeMarcus’s 16th birthday, but he is still shaken after yesterday’s events. He is determined to get back to work, but Joseph continues to bully him, as he forces him to berate himself on camera, and blackmails him with the video.

Later, there’s a surprise guest at DeMarcus’s birthday party.

Meanwhile, John Paul lashes out at his family as they urge him to apologise to his son, Matthew Jesus, after he gets in a fight at school.

Later, John Paul makes a big decision, and his family offer their support.

Elsewhere, Grace is feeling insecure about her relationship.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm