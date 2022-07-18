Pick of the Plots: Monday 18th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, July 18.

With Rocky in her ear about Ben’s behaviour, Kathy visits Ben at The Arches and suggests he speaks to a specialist who can help him. They are interrupted by a customer, James, who Ben soon realises he went to school with. As Ben takes James to the car lot to purchase a car, James begins to flirt with him leaving Ben uncomfortable.

Later, fed up of how he is treating Kathy, Rocky gives Ben some home truths. The situation gets out of hand and as Ben goes to punch Rocky, Kathy jumps in to protect him and Ben accidentally punches her instead.

Meanwhile, Avery is desperate to go to an old restaurant that him and Mitch used to eat at but sensing that his brother doesn’t have long left, Mitch has another idea. Later, Mitch leads Avery to the laundrette where he is surprised with a Caribbean themed party.

With the party in full swing and Tara at the helm, the brothers reminisce and Avery thanks Mitch for what he’s done. As Mitch talks to him, Avery passes away.

Elsewhere, Suki makes an effort with Stacey. Kim offers Howie’s services to Kathy.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Gary and Maria realise Kelly has not been home all night and when Aadi tells them she went to see another of her dad’s old clients, Gary panics. Kieran gives Kelly her phone and tells her to text Gary to tell him she is fine. However, when Gary gets the text, he realises that something is not right.

Kieron tells Kelly he wants the rest of her dad’s money and calls Gary from her phone and tells him that if wants to see Kelly alive again, he needs to come up with £50k.

Meanwhile, Debbie tells Ronnie that Ray cancelled the professional indemnity insurance. Debbie calls at the hospital with a cheque for Ed and Aggie, but they don’t accept the amount offered.

Elsewhere, Wendy fills Abi in on her history with Ken. While Abi steers Tracy to the café, Wendy calls at No.1. How will Ken react?

Also, Tyrone hears some home truths; Sean introduces Frank to Dylan.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Nicola worries her social media post may have led to a girl being attacked.

Meanwhile, David thinks Leyla is not being there for Jacob before he heads away to uni.

Leyla flashes cash to appease Jacob, which infuriates David.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

A flashforward shows someone dumping a blood-stained hoodie in a bin.

Vicky tells Charlie and DeMarcus that Joseph will be at the End of School party tomorrow, but defiant DeMarcus suggests he’s ready.

Charlie is shocked to discover DeMarcus is carrying a knife. After being bullied by Joseph, he wants to feel safe.

Meanwhile, Sid has joined the police shadowing scheme and shadows PC Saul Reeves for his first day. Charlie confides in Saul about his friend carrying a knife.

Elsewhere, the McQueens confront Olivia about the brick that was thrown into their garden. Prince is forced to make decisions about his future with Olivia.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm