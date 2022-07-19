Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 19th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, July 19.

Honey is less than thrilled to have Ben crashing on the sofa and makes her feelings known. Soon, Ben snaps at Honey. Worried about Ben, Kheerat suggests to Callum that he check in with him.

In the Albert, Honey questions Kathy about her fat lip. A guilty Ben apologises to Kathy but when Kathy encourages him to get help, he snaps at her. Kathy decides some tough love is in order – she won’t speak to Ben until he gets help he needs.

With Phil busy, Ben has no one to turn to but when he bumps into James, he agrees to go for a drink with him. Later, Ben takes James to The Arches where they kiss and take some drugs.

Meanwhile, Whitney hears Callum and Ben should be on holiday and suggests a theme night out. As they venture out, Ben is heartbroken to see his ex so happy.

Elsewhere, Karen and Harvey encourage Mitch to support Finlay and Felix. Mitch makes a shocking discovery.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

David is stunned when he catches flustered Leyla about to do a line of coke. Leyla tries to explain her way out of it to an unimpressed David.

Meanwhile, Amelia is aghast when Dan quizzes her on her love life.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Concerned for DeMarcus, Saul suggests to Felix that he join the police shadowing scheme. DeMarcus packs a knife into his bag, but will a surprise search from Saul uncover it?

Joseph and his friends arrive at the end of term party. Later, a confrontation in the park leads to dangerous consequences.

Meanwhile, Saul’s future plans for him and Grace are put on hold.

Elsewhere, when Vicky opens up about her desire to go to prom, Scott takes matters into his own hands.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm