Breeders starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard renewed

The Sky Original will be back for a fourth series.

Sky Original comedy Breeders starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard has been renewed for a fourth season by Sky and FX, who co-commission the series in the UK and USA respectively.

Zai Bennett, MD of Content at Sky UK & Ireland:

“This uniquely honest and hilariously entertaining comedy about the pitfalls of parenting really strikes a chord with UK audiences. It’s fabulous news that we can announce Season 4 before audiences get to watch Season 3 on Sky later this month. We’re in for a treat and thanks to Avalon and FX for continuing our partnership to see what’s next for the Worsley family.”

In series three, Breeders continues its bitter-sweet look at the struggles of modern parenthood, starting just days after series two ended, as the Worsley family reels from teenage Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad, Paul (Freeman).

Paul’s moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house. He should be lonely but actually, the simpler life has its appeal. Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made. Meanwhile, Ally (Haggard) has her own problems – with work, early menopause and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Eve Prenelle).

Gallows humour and large glasses of wine only go so far in quelling the angst…