Sophie Raworth to host Tory leadership debate

July 19, 2022
Neil Lang
The BBC One offering will see the final two candidates go head-to-head.

The BBC will broadcast live a televised hustings with the final two candidates for the Conservative Party Leader on Monday 25th July as the broadcaster confirmed all four remaining candidates have agreed to take part if they make it to the final two.

Presented by Sophie Raworth, with analysis from BBC Political Editor Chris Mason and BBC Economics Editor Faisal Islam, Our Next Prime Minister will broadcast live from Stoke-on-Trent in front of a 80 to 100 strong audience at 9pm on BBC One.

The 60-minute programme will be simulcast on BBC Radio 5 Live with coverage continuing after the debate and across BBC News online and the BBC News Channel.

Jonathan Munro, Interim Director of BBC News & Current Affairs:

“We’re delighted to be offering BBC audiences the chance to be part of this pivotal moment in politics and hear, first hand, from the final two candidates as they compete to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.”

The Beeb will also invite the final two candidates to take part in a televised one-on-one interview with Nick Robinson in Our Next Prime Minister: The Interviews.

