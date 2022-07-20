Sky set date for Princess Diana documentary

The Princess: The Story Of Princess Diana will air on Sky Documentaries.

Today Sky announce that the feature documentary film The Princess will be coming to Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW from 14th August.

Telling the story of Diana, Princess of Wales exclusively through contemporaneous archival audio and video footage, the Sky Original documentary arrives exclusively on TV screens in August, straight off the back of its cinema release and in the month that marks the 25th anniversary of her death.

The relationship between Diana and Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, has been well documented. From their seemingly fairy-tale marriage, to the fractured marriage that followed and ultimately Diana’s tragic and untimely death, her life appears to have been explored in its entirety. However, The Princess reframes her story by taking an entirely immersive approach, drawing solely from audio and video footage from the time to take audiences back to these era-defining events as they happened, and in doing so, allows the narrative to unfold as if it were in the present.

Produced by Lightbox in association with HBO and Sky, directed by Academy Award-nominated Ed Perkins (Black Sheep, Tell Me Who I Am) with Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn (Man on Wire, Searching for Sugar Man) and Emmy Award-winning producer Jonathan Chinn (LA92, TINA), The Princess is a fresh and bold account of Diana’s life and death.

The Princess airs on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW on 14th August.